'OMG 2' actor Pankaj Tripathi offers a heartfelt tribute to his late father

Sushmita Sen shares how younger daughter Alisah took care of her after the heart attack
'She's a very nurturing soul', says the actor
Actor Pankaj Tripathi, in a heartfelt tribute to his late father Pandit Banaras Tiwari, has officially opened a library at a higher secondary school located in his hometown of Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar.
The library, a testament to his father's memory, was inaugurated on August 21, the day Pandit Banaras Tiwari passed away at the remarkable age of 99.
Tripathi, who recently earned the prestigious National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film Mimi, expressed his deep sense of honour in contributing to the educational advancement of future generations in his native village.
“In dedicating this library to the cherished memory of my father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari. I hope to instill a lifelong love for knowledge and literature in the hearts of the students of Belsand, Gopalganj. Education is the greatest gift we can give to our future generations, and it is my honour to contribute to their journey of learning," he added.
Notably, the accomplished actor, renowned for his work in films like Stree as well as the popular web series Mirzapur, has further supported the school by generously providing electrical equipment and the installation of eco-friendly solar energy panels.
