Omar Khairat, Ely Buendia concerts and more: 12 things to do in UAE on February 3,4 and 5

If you're looking for ways to spend the upcoming weekend, we have some top options to consider

By CT Desk Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 1:26 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 1:34 PM

Omar Khairat at Dubai Opera

Renowned Cairo-born musician Omar Khairat, the founder and conductor of the Omar Khairat Band, was raised in a family of musicians, including his uncle, Abou-Bakr Khairat, who is a great Egyptian composer of classical music. An architect by profession, Khairat studied privately in Paris and founded the Cairo Conservatoire, which is regarded as the premier music conservatory in Egypt. Khairat’s music bridges the divide between contemporary Egyptian and Western genres, having composed several works, including The Magic Perfumes (1989) and Arabic Rhapsody (1992). He will perform on February 3 at 9pm. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Barzakh Festival

The seventh edition of the Barzakh Festival - that celebrates global-minded musicians who bring the contemporary and the traditional together through varied influences - will see four bands performing over two nights that blend cultures, styles, and genres. The first night will include performances from CGS – Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino from Italy and Lemma from Algeria. The second night of the festival will feature ADG7 – Ak Dan Gwang Chil from Korea and Sahra Halgan from Somaliland. At The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi on February 3 and 4. Tickets on Platinumlist.

DREAM Dubai’s first anniversary

Luxurious dinner show venue DREAM is celebrating its first anniversary with a special DREAM Encore line-up! The magical show will feature some of its best showstopping performances from 2022. Located in The Address Beach Resort, JBR, the venue offers live entertainment alongside an elevated Mediterranean-inspired menu. Minimum spend of Dh1000. Till February 5. Call 04 2200224.

Art Karat jewellery show

Semi-precious jewellery exhibition Art Karat will be held at Crescendo Room, Taj Dubai Business Bay, on February 3 and 4 from 11am-8pm. It will feature the TEMPLE collection, to be showcased for the first time internationally in Dubai. The collection is brilliantly handcrafted by skilled artisans, with pieces made on gold-plated silver and studded with authentic gem stones such as rubies, sapphire, coral, pearls and rudraksh or tulsi beads. The inspiration for this collection is from the ancient temples of Khajuraho, Konark, Tirupati and Tanjore in India. Designer and founder of Art Karat, Asha Kamal Modi, has fashioned jewellery for many celebrities and high-profile figures from around the world. Entry to the event is free, and valet parking is available.

Ripe Market in Abu Dhabi

Al Maryah Island is currently home to The Ripe Market, which will run till April 29 and includes an array of activities, entertainment, live performances and even a petting zoo. From 3pm-10pm every Friday and Saturday on the island’s South Plaza. The market is a platform for local entrepreneurs to promote their brands, and offer experiences including live cooking stations, arts and crafts, and locally made retail products.

Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival

The 11th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival (RAKFAF) will open to the public on February 3 at the Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village – the historic home of the ancient Al Za’ab tribe and pearling village dating back to the 17th century. This year’s festival will showcase the talent of more than 120 local and international artists from over 35 countries under the theme of Nature. From art to heritage talks, pet-oriented events, thematic weekend programs, art workshops, musical performances, film screenings and much more, 2023 RAKFAF will engage the community through diverse cultural and creative experiences.

Taste of Dubai festival

Gather your family and friends and head to culinary extravaganza Taste of Dubai this weekend, for three exceptional days of food, experiences and family fun. Expect celebrity chefs, Michelin-recognized food, interactive masterclasses, live entertainment and more! At Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, from February 3-5. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Ely Buendia in concert

Ely Buendia, who rose to fame as guitarist, lead vocalist and principal songwriter of Filipino rock band Eraserheads, is bringing his ‘Legendary’ concert to Shabab Al Ahli Club Al Qusais from 8pm onwards on February 4. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas

Don’t miss this 60-minute highly interactive musical adventure highlighting the seafaring history of the Middle East, featuring legendary hero Sinbad the sailor, who confronts danger, dilemmas and ferocious creatures whilst trying to save the world! February 5, 11am and 3pm at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Tickets are priced at Dh85 and available at Virgin Megastores.

Sand 'n Sound 360° at TODA

Witness a magical fusion of Art & Music at Sand 'n Sound 360° at Theatre of Digital Art in Dubai on February 4. Observe how tiny grains of sand transform into vivid images to the smooth beats of oriental jazz. Piece after piece, frame by frame, they will tell a tale from the Arabian Nights — a unique story of the land, history and time that will develop right before your eyes. Tickets from Dh180, available at toda.ae

Saturday brunch time

Fancy a unique Saturday brunch experience? Try OISHII Brunch by Hidemasa - it’s brunch but with a Japanese twist. It’s more than just fish and rice; other wonder dishes at Hidemasa include 72-hour miso marinated black cod. Guests can choose to accompany the food with bottomless bubbles and house drinks starting from Dh399, this includes unlimited sashimi and sushi. From 1-4pm, at Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC. Call 04 2509459 to book.

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

The latest edition of the UAE’s annual literary extravaganza is ongoing and ensures there’s something for everyone, from live music and poetry performances to workshops, film screenings, and inspiring talks from some of the biggest names in literature. At InterContinental Dubai Festival City, and across the creek at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, till February 6.