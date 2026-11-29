In a landmark moment for Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, his latest release, O.M: Operation Mole, has crossed Rs 1 billion in global box office collections, marking the first in his five-decade-long career to do so.

The film collected Rs 1.06 billion (Dh 41.86 million approximately) worldwide within six days of its theatrical release. With nearly 400 films to his credit, this achievement marks a special milestone for the Indian national award-winning superstar, whose stardom continues to find love across generations.

The film is breaking several previous box-office records associated with its lead actors, Dhanush and Mammootty, making this achievement more significant. Its reach and sustained theatrical performance reflect the encouraging response it continues to receive from moviegoers across markets.

Starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans, O.M: Operation Mole is produced by RTakes Studio and Wunderbar Films, with Dhanush, Shraddha Agarwal and Azmat Jagmag backing the project. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, the film brings together an exciting combination of talent.

For Mammootty, this is more than just a box-office achievement. This film marks a defining career milestone that celebrates his remarkable journey, timeless stardom and the immense love he continues to receive from audiences. The film released on November 20 and is running successfully in cinemas worldwide.

The film is a spy-action thriller in which Dhanush plays an undercover officer tasked with infiltrating a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. It marks Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor.