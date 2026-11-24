The Tamil spy action thriller O.M: Operation Mole, whose cast includes stars drawn from across Indian film industries, is set to breach the Rs 1 billion mark (Dh39.52 million approximately) in gross collections at the global box office five days after its release.

The film directed by Rajkumar Periasamy has minted Rs 934 million in Indian and global cinemas as on November 23, data from the box office tracker Sacnilk showed.

The film follows a joint operation by the police forces of the south Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to take down the smuggling syndicate.

Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads a special task force in charge of the operation. Her character is in charge of Operation Mole, which explains the film's title.

An ensemble cast

Periasamy previously directed Sai Pallavi in the Indian-award winning war drama Amaran. O.M: Operation Mole also marks Mammootty comeback to Tamil cinema after 2019's Peranbu. It also brought back Naseeruddin Shah to Tamil cinema after Hey Ram (2000), which starred Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Dhanush’s character, who is part of Tamil Nadu’s Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, enters the network disguised as a woodcutter to gather information. The character struggles to balance his loyalty towards Siya and his mission, potentially affecting his life, family and mission.

It's produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under the banners of Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

Sai Abhyankkar has composed its music, while Ezhil Arasu K is its cinematograper. O.M is edited by R Kalaivanan.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, but got postponed to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which released a day earlier.

It was later slated to release on November 6, for Diwali, but pushed it back by a further two weeks, to avoid a box office clash with Suriya's Scene. Actor Suriya thanked Dhanush at the audio launch event of his movie for his gesture.