The trailer of O.M Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood, dropped online on November 13. The spy action thriller, starring Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, Dhanush, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah, quickly won praise online for its gritty premise and raw portrayal.

And then came the comparisons to a recent blockbuster in the same genre, Dhurandhar, the Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar, which released in two installments and was a box office success.

It isn't too difficult to see why.

In the trailer of O.M, Dhanush is introduced as a special task force officer who goes undercover to expose an illegal red sandalwood smuggling network operating in forests of the south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

That is similar to the plots of the Dhurandhar films, where Hamza (Ranveer) must infiltrate cross-border criminal gangs to achieve his objectives.

The parallels with Dhurandhar were impossible to ignore.

Dhanush is shown later as befriending the head of the network, Burma Karthikeyan, played by Mammootty, and is later shown fighting alongside him. He harbours political ambitions and is a mysterious figure who exerts an iron-clad control over the illegal sandalwood trade.

Social media was also awash with one particular still from the trailer, which seemed strikingly similar to a still from the song Fa9la in Dhurandhar.

Reactions on social media were quick to note that this may be the Dhurandhar of Kollywood, or the Tamil film industry.

Too much revealing in trailer



Kollywood's Dhurandhar but more rooted way ð¥#OM #OmTrailer https://t.co/QBFnvpoNb5 — Cric Irfan (@Irfan_irru_17) November 13, 2026

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film follows a joint operation by the police forces of the south Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to take down the smuggling syndicate.

Periasamy previously directed Sai Pallavi in the Indian-award winning war drama Amaran. O.M also marks Mammootty comeback to Tamil cinema after 2019's Peranbu. It will also bring back Naseeruddin Shah to Tamil cinema after Hey Ram (2000), which starred Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads a special task force in charge of the operation. Her character is in charge of Operation Mole, which explains the film's title.

Dhanush’s character, who is part of Tamil Nadu’s Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, enters the network disguised as a woodcutter to gather information. The character struggles to balance his loyalty towards Siya and his mission, potentially affecting his life, family and mission.

Produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under the banners of Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, O.M will release in UAE cinemas on November 20, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Are these similarities a mere coincidence? One will have to wait till the movie's release to find out.