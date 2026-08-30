Olivia Rodrigo wears handmade Palestinian dress at her Daisy Chain Fields festival

Olivia Rodrigo turned to Palestinian craftsmanship for her latest appearance, wearing a handmade dress by Palestinian fashion label Nöl Collective at her inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival.

The Grammy-winning singer appeared in a pale pink mini dress featuring traditional Palestinian tatreez embroidery during a press presentation ahead of the festival, which took place at Great Park in Irvine, California, on Saturday.

The custom piece featured embroidered birds and interconnected daisy chains, details that reflected the name and themes of Rodrigo's women-led festival. She completed the look with vintage Gucci Mary Jane heels and a silver pendant.

Who is behind Nöl Collective?

Nöl Collective is a Palestinian fashion label founded by Palestinian-American designer Yasmeen Mjalli. Based in Ramallah, the brand works with family-run sewing workshops, artisan studios and women's cooperatives across Palestine, with traditional Palestinian craftsmanship at the centre of its designs.

The label's name comes from the Arabic word for "loom", while its pieces incorporate techniques including tatreez embroidery, handweaving and natural dyeing.

Rodrigo's choice of the Palestinian-made design comes after she has previously spoken publicly about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and supported aid efforts for Palestinians.

A $10 million announcement

The fashion moment coincided with a major charitable announcement from Rodrigo. Ahead of Daisy Chain Fields, the singer revealed that $10 million would be donated to 10 nonprofit organisations working across women's and girls' rights, health and empowerment.

The inaugural festival featured a women-led lineup including Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski, Bikini Kill and The Breeders, alongside appearances from artists including Stevie Nicks, Karen O and Sarah McLachlan. The event was inspired in part by McLachlan's influential 1990s women-led music festival, Lilith Fair.

Rodrigo's festival ultimately generated an even bigger charitable contribution. Melinda French Gates announced an additional $10 million commitment through Pivotal Ventures during the event, bringing the total raised for women's causes to $20 million.