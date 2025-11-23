  • search in Khaleej Times
Off social media: Bollywood actor Ronit Roy is going on a digital detox

The star of '2 States' and 'Shootout at Wadala' signalled his intent to focus on achieving personal goals and 'forge a road ahead for his family'

Published: Sun 23 Nov 2025, 12:21 PM

Actor Ronit Bose Roy has announced his decision to undergo a digital detox.

The actor announced on Instagram that he is stepping away from social media for a while to focus on achieving his personal goals.

"... I have reached a place in lite where I need to forge a new road ahead for myself and my family. A road which will hopefully lead to a better me as a human being, in relationships and as an actor. This road is one that I haven't walked on earlier. Leave comfort and old bad habits behind. Jump and live out of the box. Scary... I know....but needs to be done," he wrote.

"Total Digital separation is one of the key factors in me growing stronger mentally and spiritually and finding the new me. (whom hopefully y'all will love more) Hence for a while (uncertain how long) please pardon me for not engaging on social media at all.Needless to say it's impossible to live away from your love hence I'll be back as soon as personal targets are reached and better habits acquired and practiced. Please don't forget me Love y'all and God Bless y'all," Ronit added.

Rohit hasn't revealed much about the personal goals he wants to focus on during his social media break. He has also turned off comments on his Instagram account.

Ronit is mostly popular for his role in the family drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Apart from television, he has done several hit films such as Student of the Year, 2 States, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil.