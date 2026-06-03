These 'Off Campus' stars have Arabic roots: Meet Mika Abdalla and Antonio Cipriano

As Off Campus continues to dominate social media feeds and streaming charts, fans are discovering an unexpected connection between two of the show's rising stars and the Arab world.

American actress Mika Abdalla and actor-singer Antonio Cipriano, who appear in Prime Video's hit adaptation of Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series, both share Lebanese heritage, a detail many viewers only recently began discussing online as the show's popularity exploded.

For Abdalla, the clue is right in her surname.

The 26-year-old actress, who plays Allie Hayes, was born in Plano, Texas, and comes from a diverse family background that includes Lebanese, Bulgarian, Greek, Italian and German ancestry. Her father, George Abdalla, immigrated to the United States from Bulgaria, making her a first-generation American on her father's side.

While fans have been praising Abdalla's portrayal of the witty and independent Allie, some have also taken a closer look at her background, with many surprised to learn about her Lebanese roots.

Cipriano, who plays Logan in the series, also has ties to the Arab world through his Lebanese heritage. The actor and singer, who previously built a following through Broadway productions before transitioning to television, comes from a family with both Lebanese and Italian ancestry.

The discovery has sparked conversations among Arab viewers online, who have welcomed seeing actors with Middle Eastern roots gaining visibility in one of the year's most talked-about young adult series.

Their growing popularity comes as Off Campus continues its remarkable rise.

Based on Kennedy's bestselling novels, the series follows a group of students at the fictional Briar University as they navigate friendships, relationships and life on campus. At the centre of the story are several hockey players whose romantic storylines have already attracted a dedicated fan base.

What began as a beloved book series has quickly transformed into a streaming sensation.

Much of the show's success has been fuelled by TikTok, where fan edits, reaction videos and scene compilations have generated millions of views. The adaptation arrived with an already established audience thanks to Kennedy's novels, which became favourites among readers of the romance genre and enjoyed years of popularity on BookTok.

Fans have particularly embraced the chemistry between the cast members, with several scenes regularly trending across social media platforms. The combination of college romance, emotional storylines and a strong ensemble cast has helped the show resonate with younger audiences looking for the next big binge-watch.

The response has been so strong that the series secured an early renewal, a sign of Prime Video's confidence in the franchise and its long-term potential.

As Off Campus continues to attract new viewers around the world, Arab fans have found an additional reason to tune in. Beyond the hockey romances and campus drama, two of the show's breakout stars carry a connection to Lebanon, adding another layer of representation to one of streaming's biggest breakout hits.