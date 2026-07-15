No plans for Obsession sequel despite record-breaking box office success, says Michael Johnston

Actor Michael Johnston has said there are currently no plans for a sequel to the horror hit Obsession, despite the film's remarkable box office success.

The 30-year-old actor, who plays Bear in the supernatural thriller, said he would be happy to return to the franchise but confirmed that no sequel is currently in development.

"Look, it's a magical world. Anything can happen. I would love that," Johnston said.

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Johnston plays Bear, a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his friend Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, to fall in love with him. The film was written, directed, and edited by Curry Barker.

"I will say, there's no plan for that. Also, I don't know how many people would want Bear back. I think the general consensus is that he kind of got what he deserved," he added.

The actor even joked about his own sequel idea, suggesting it could follow Bear's parents returning to town to investigate what happened, only to accidentally step on the mysterious One Wish Willow themselves.

Instead, Johnston said he is more excited about Barker's vision of expanding Obsession into an anthology.

"Curry's idea of having it be an anthology series is really, really cool. All different stories. I'd love to see a wish gone right," he said.

The comments come after Obsession became one of the year's biggest independent horror success stories. Released in theatres on May 15, the film has grossed more than $400 million worldwide, including over $245 million domestically and $157 million internationally.

Produced on a reported budget of just $750,000 and filmed in 20 days, the movie has far exceeded expectations at the box office.

The film follows a hopeless romantic whose wish to win over his crush comes true after he breaks the mysterious One Wish Willow, only to discover that getting exactly what he wanted leads to terrifying consequences.

Johnston also weighed in on one of the film's biggest fan debates, whether Nikki ever truly loved Bear.

"That's a great question, and I never even asked myself that until way after we were done shooting," he said.

He explained that Bear's lack of confidence prevented him from believing Nikki could genuinely have feelings for him. After discussing the story with Navarrette and Barker following production, however, Johnston came to believe Nikki had been subtly expressing her feelings before eventually losing patience when Bear failed to open up.

The actor also revealed that the filmmakers originally shot a much darker ending in which Nikki dies.

"There are a couple of different moments that we played with. The big one would be. Nikki's about to decide at the end. The first thing we did was actually film the gun going off and the blood splatter. It was practical, it was so gruesome, and it was devastating," Johnston said.

The sequence was ultimately cut in favour of the version in which Nikki survives. Johnston added that Navarrette's emotional final scene was completed in a single take.

Navarrette previously revealed that she has deliberately avoided reading online discussions about the film's growing popularity, preferring to connect with fans face to face.

"It's the beginning of a new process and a new step in my career, and I really want to make sure that I'm protecting myself first while also giving thanks to everybody who loves the movie," she said.

She added that staying away from social media has made those personal interactions more meaningful.

"Whatever I get in person, then it allows me to physically see that person, receive what they're saying and to say 'thank you' to them directly," Navarrette said.

Obsession is currently screening in theatres and is also available for digital purchase.