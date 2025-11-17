  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 17, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 26, 1447 | Fajr 05:17 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.3°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

'Now You See Me' sequel claims pole position at North American box office

The third instalment in the crime heist franchise about a group of magicians bested the Glen Powell-fronted remake of 'The Running Man', industry estimates showed

Published: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 11:59 AM

Top Stories

National Day holiday: UAE announces 4-day Eid Al Etihad break for public sector

National Day holiday: UAE announces 4-day Eid Al Etihad break for public sector

Bangladeshi ex-PM Hasina sentenced to death for crackdown on student uprising

Bangladeshi ex-PM Hasina sentenced to death for crackdown on student uprising

Dubai Airshow 2025: Emirates orders 65 additional Boeing aircraft

Dubai Airshow 2025: Emirates orders 65 additional Boeing aircraft

Now You See Me: Now You Don't—the third instalment in the crime heist franchise about a group of magicians—debuted atop the North American box office, besting the Glen Powell-fronted remake of The Running Man, industry estimates showed.

Lionsgate's Now You See Me—which reunites Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Woody Harrelson as Robin Hood-style illusionists targeting dangerous criminals—raked in $21.3 million (Dh78.22 million approximately) from Friday to Sunday, Exhibitor Relations said.

Recommended For You

Dubai delivers a thriller as Fitzpatrick edges McIlroy in DP World Championship playoff

Dubai delivers a thriller as Fitzpatrick edges McIlroy in DP World Championship playoff

Bangladesh tense ahead of ousted PM Hasina's verdict

Bangladesh tense ahead of ousted PM Hasina's verdict

Coach Gambhir questions 'technique and temperament' of Indian batters

Coach Gambhir questions 'technique and temperament' of Indian batters

Oman Airports becomes world's first to launch WiFi 7 technology

Oman Airports becomes world's first to launch WiFi 7 technology

UAE, 8 countries support US draft UN resolution to endorse Trump's Gaza plan

UAE, 8 countries support US draft UN resolution to endorse Trump's Gaza plan

 

This time out, the original Four Horsemen—who first appeared on screen in 2013—are joined by three younger magicians: Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa and Justice Smith.

"There aren't a lot of crime heist series that get to episode 3, simply because it's so hard to keep these stories fresh," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"It's serialised storytelling and there's good material like this on TV. Still, these characters are connecting—these are very good figures."

Paramount's The Running Man, a new take on Stephen King's dystopian novel about a murderous game show, opened in second place with $17 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada.

It comes 38 years after a loose adaptation starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987.

"That's a long time, and the storyline is showing some wear," Gross said.

Predator: Badlands from Disney's 20th Century Studios dropped from first to third place, taking in $13 million.

The latest instalment in the decades-old sci-fi horror franchise stars Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as an outcast Predator who is the hero this time, teaming up with an android (Elle Fanning) on an epic journey to prove himself.

Paramount's Regretting You, the latest film adaptation of a Colleen Hoover romantic novel, came in fourth at $4 million.

And Universal's horror sequel Black Phone 2, once again starring Ethan Hawke as a devilish villain, came in fifth place at $2.7 million. 

Rounding out the top 10 were:

  • Nuremberg ($2.6 million)

  • Keeper ($2.5 million)

  • Sarah's Oil ($2.3 million)

  • Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc ($1.6 million)

  • Bugonia ($1.6 million)