Nour Arida to champion women’s empowerment in new reality series 'Confidence is Queen'

MENA-based production powerhouses Front Row Filmed Entertainment and Different Productions — the creators behind Dubai Bling — are joining forces with regional superstar Nour Arida and the independent creative agency Read the Room to produce Confidence is Queen, an ambitious new reality series celebrating empowerment, authenticity, and the power of sisterhood.

Fronted by one of the Arab world’s most influential women, Confidence is Queen will follow Arida as she assembles a team of accomplished female mentors to guide a group of Arab women through an emotional and transformative journey. Combining laughter, tears, and powerful self-discovery, the series seeks to spark a regional “confidence revolution,” proving that true empowerment begins within.

With over 18 million social media followers and an acclaimed career representing major global brands such as Audemars Piguet, Sephora, Boucheron, and MakeUp Forever, Nour Arida continues to redefine what it means to be an Arab woman in the spotlight. Through this series, she extends her mission of promoting self-worth and authenticity to the screen, tackling the real confidence struggles faced by women across the region.

Speaking about the project, Arida said, “I know this show is going to be revolutionary on so many levels, and I’m so happy with my partnerships in it. Between Front Row, Different, and Read the Room, we’re bringing to the table something disruptive, entertaining and creative all at once.”

The project marks Front Row’s first venture into reality television, following its success with Netflix’s first Arab Original feature Perfect Strangers — a regional and global hit — and the psychological thriller The Sand Castle, which premiered on Netflix in 2025.

In a joint statement, Front Row’s Gianluca Chakra and Different Productions’ Mazen Laham said:

“Confidence is Queen is more than a show. It’s a statement. Our partnership between Front Row and Different Productions came naturally: one rooted in bold, thought-provoking cinema, the other in globally resonant and impactful reality storytelling. Together, we’re blending cinematic craft with raw authenticity to create something powerful, relatable, and real. At its core is Nour Arida, a woman who embodies elegance, vulnerability, and unapologetic confidence. She represents a new generation of Arab women unafraid to be both strong and imperfect.”

Read the Room, founded by five women with global advertising experience across Beirut, Dubai, New York, Montreal, and Rio de Janeiro, brings a creative edge rooted in purpose-driven storytelling. Known for their award-winning women’s rights campaigns and over 300 industry accolades, including multiple Cannes Lions, the agency will co-develop and promote the project alongside Arida.

The collaboration with Different Productions — the company behind Dubai Bling, Shark Tank Dubai, and It’s OK featuring Lebanese icon Elissa — promises a fusion of cinematic craftsmanship and emotionally raw storytelling designed to resonate both locally and internationally.