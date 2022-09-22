'Nothing can be worse than what we have been through': Gauri Khan breaks silence on Aryan Khan's arrest

Batter scored 55 runs off just 35 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has finally broken her silence on her son Aryan's arrest on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7.
The most recent episode of the popular chat show sees the star cast of Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, embracing the couch.
During their fun conversation, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director asked Gauri about the "tough ride" Shah Rukh and his family have had; "not just professionally, but everything that the family has been through personally."
"You all have emerged so strongly as a family; I know you as a mother and him as a father, we are members of the same family, and I feel like I am your children's godparent as well", the director adds.
"It hasn't been easy, and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever. What do you have to say about handling tough times when families go through something like this?"
"Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through", the star wife confessed, "as a mother, as a parent. But today, where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone.
All our friends, and so many people who we didn't know, [sent] so many messages and so much love. We feel blessed. I am grateful to everyone who helped us through this."
Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court.
Having seen Gauri Khan's return to Karan Johar's chat show after 17 years, the entertaining episode ended on a happy note, with Gauri winning the rapid-fire round with 48 per cent of the votes from the live audience.
The second season of 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', produced by Karan Johar, is currently streaming on Netflix.
