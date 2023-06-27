Not The 9 To 5: Meet Vibe FM 105.4 Radio Presenter Sharjeel Ahmed

The rising star is determined to be a voice we should hear…

By Kushmita Bose Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 10:56 AM

With effervescence and enthusiasm, Sharjeel Ahmed has worked his way up the ranks to become a well-loved name in the world of radio. Born and raised in the UAE, Ahmed’s story unfurls like a tale of destiny and inspiration. Every weekday, Sharjeel gracefully takes his place behind the microphone, orchestrating ‘Mad Mornings with Sharjeel’ on Vibe FM 105.4, a radio spectacle that radiates pure euphoria to countless listeners. His innate love for engaging in thoughtful conversations and forging connections with people from all walks of life is what fuels his fervour each day. To him, it is a serendipitous blessing to awaken to a world where his vocation aligns seamlessly with his heart’s truest desires.

With a bright future ahead, Sharjeel's unwavering dedication, infectious passion, and profound connection to the UAE have shaped him into an exceptional radio presenter and commentator. With every word spoken, every connection forged, and every story told, he reminds us of the transformative power of pursuing our dreams and finding solace in the embrace of our roots. In an interview with City Times, Sharjeel shares how he got his foot in the door, and his advice for how to get into radio. Jump in!

What was it that got you started in this industry and led you to Vibe FM 105.4?

It’s amazing how life presents us with signs of our true calling from an early age. As a lit- tle kid I grew up opposite a well-known radio station in the UAE. I would play cricket in the corridor every day making noise like any regular child. One day, a radio host invited me to the studio, made me sit inside and watch him host the show, hoping to prevent the commotion I made. It was at that moment when I was captivated by the studio and the excitement of a live radio show. Little did I know that those daily visits to the studio would become my future. As I grew older, I began my career in events followed by working in a media agency where I was still connected to radio. Post that, I ventured into several corporate jobs only to realise that this wasn’t what I wanted.

A friend of mine suggested that since I knew cricket and had the gift of gab, I should try cricket commentary. Being in front of the mic while doing commentary not only boost- ed my confidence but also made me realise that I could actually do something I loved as a kid and that is radio. Finally, I decided to quit the 9 to 5 and pursue my passion with the support and guidance of Arslan Rehman, CEO of Vibe FM 105.4, and the rest is history.

So, what is your show all about?

As the name suggests ‘Mad Mornings with Sharjeel’ is a lively and entertaining show. It encompasses trending relatable topics, infotainment, laughter, the best music, fun conversations with my listeners and most importantly a dose of positive vibes to start the day on a high note.

What do you enjoy most about being a radio presenter?

As someone who thoroughly enjoys meeting and talking to people, radio is the perfect place for me to be. Radio is an interactive medium which enables me to connect with people on a personal level. The best part about radio is that it is far from mundane, every day is a brand-new day and it has something new and unique to offer making it an exciting experience. The one thing that radio has taught me is that even if you have had a bad day today, tomorrow will be a completely new one with a fresh beginning.

What’s been your career highlight to date?

Ever since I joined radio, everyday has been a roller coaster ride filled with memorable moments. From interacting with celebrities, to engaging with people on a daily basis, each day gives me something special to appreciate. One particular moment which holds an extraordinary place in my heart has to be when a little boy approached me and said, “can I take a picture with you, I listen to you and I am your fan.” That day was really special to me and made me realise that all the hard work I did to reach this level was totally worthwhile and I am forever grateful.

What do you like to do when you are not working?

Each day is a new day with fresh opportunities for me. In my free time, I indulge in different interests. Some days, I experiment with cooking and baking, I make time to play cricket, spend quality time with my family, socialise with people, connect with my friends. I am a total hustler, I like to explore and put my skills to test.

Finally, what advice would you give to someone wanting to become a radio personality?

Don’t give up, hustle, hustle, hustle every- day till you make it. Most often we all tend to get stuck in the rut of life, but it’s important to take that risk, believe in yourself even if no one does and keep your eyes firmly fixed on the prize.

— kushmita@khaleejtimes.com