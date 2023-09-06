'Not afraid to try new things': Kajol opens up about her upbringing, says it influenced her parenting style

The actor shares valuable insights on how she guides her children, adding that both Nysa and Yug are unafraid of embracing new experiences in life

by CT Desk Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 11:03 AM

The daughter of Bollywood actor Kajol, Nysa Devgan, frequently grabs the spotlight as one of the most popular star kids. Her photos and videos often become viral sensations on social media, and she has already amassed a substantial fan following, even before making her Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Kajol shared some valuable parenting insights and disclosed that both of her children are unafraid of embracing new experiences in life. The actress recently appeared on the Safar with Bhaav show, where she discussed her approach to parenting. Both my children today, are not afraid to try new things or pursue their unique interests. They know, ‘Okay, Mom’s got our backs’. And I assure them, ‘Yes, I’ve got your back. Don’t worry about it," she said.

She attributed her mother, the veteran actress Tanuja, for imparting the quality of embracing everything and everyone without passing judgement. “My mother had this uncanny ability to accept pretty much everything around her. I don’t think she ever gave us a basis for any kind of -ism. Whether it had to do with colour, gender, or whatever. I had one of the most amazingly forward-thinking upbringings.”

She continues, “We grew up with the fact that everything was okay. Everything was a norm. At the same time, gave me the right to live as and how I please. It’s all ok as long as you are not going out and hurting somebody, or doing something horrible.”

