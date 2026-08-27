North West reveals she wants a 'regular job' at Starbucks when she turns 14

North West may already be making a name for herself in music, but the 13-year-old has revealed she also wants to experience a more ordinary job working at Starbucks.

In an interview with Dazed, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West opened up about her future plans and what she would do outside of being an artist.

“I still wanna work. I wanna work at, like, Starbucks next year,” North said. “I think I can next year 'cause I'm gonna be 14.”

She added “I want to have a regular job, I guess.”

The plan comes as North continues to build her own career in music.

She released her debut EP N0rth4evr in May and has since continued performing, including making her first solo festival appearance at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in June.

Despite wanting to experience a regular teenage job, North made it clear that music remains something she wants to pursue long term.

When asked about the worst advice she had received, she pointed to people telling her she should wait before beginning her career.

“It’s like, nah, this is my hobby, this is what I like to do, this is what I wanna do with my life,” she said.

North has previously expressed an interest in earning her own money.

In a 2023 interview with British fashion magazine i-D, she said she wanted to walk dogs when she turned 13 to earn money for art supplies.

Her latest comments show that despite growing up in the spotlight, North is still interested in experiencing some of the everyday milestones that come with being a teenager.