'I worked my entire life for this moment': Nora Fatehi shares heartwarming moment as family cheers for her at FIFA World Cup 2026

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi got emotional as she reflected on a special moment following her performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto, sharing that it was the first time her entire family and loved ones were present to watch her perform live.

Taking to Instagram, Nora shared a heartfelt note along with pictures from the event, revealing how meaningful the occasion was for her after more than a decade in the entertainment industry.

"I wanted to share this with you guys.. I've been performing for over a decade now.. I've been lucky to have massive moments in my career and I've shared it with some of my favourite people! But never my entire family and loved ones at the same time," she wrote.

Describing the experience as deeply emotional, Nora said it was the first time she completed a performance and found all her loved ones waiting to celebrate with her.

"This was the first time ever that I finished a performance and found all my loved ones TOGETHER WAITING to embrace me! It was truly an emotional moment for me," she wrote.

The actress added that she had always approached work alone and returned home after performances, making the Toronto experience particularly memorable.

"I always go to work alone and when I finish a performance I go home.. but this time it was different.. my loved ones gathered to watch me for the first time live and celebrated with me for the first time! I worked my ENTIRE life for this moment.. no words can describe this feeling," she shared.

Nora also revealed that several important people from different stages of her life were present at the event.

"My sister, my mom and my brother were present for the first time! My high-school teacher, someone so dear to me was present! My childhood friends and my close friends today were also there! There are some people I wish were there too but I'm so happy and grateful," she added.

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Earlier, Nora had expressed gratitude to India, Morocco and Canada for playing a significant role in shaping her journey.

"What a magical moment! I needed some time to take all of it in! This journey of mine has been an incredible roller coaster ride!" she wrote on Instagram.

The actress credited all three countries for contributing to her growth as an artist and individual.

"I wanna thank India, Morocco and Canada for building me into the artist and human I am today! Canada gave me the base, Morocco gave me the roots and India gave me the wings to fly!" she wrote.

Nora also expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to perform at the FIFA World Cup.

"It's such a privilege to be able to say that I got the opportunity to perform at the FIFA World Cup twice! I am very grateful and thankful to everyone who posted, supported, and spoke positively about my journey and this moment!" she added.

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The actress headlined the second FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto, where she performed SIIR SIIR before an international audience. The track has been sung by Nora along with DJ Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream.

Vegedream and DJ Sanjoy also joined the celebrations, while the Toronto ceremony featured performances by Canadian singers Jessie Reyez and Alessia Cara. Palestinian artist Elyanna also performed ahead of the opening match in the city.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicked off in Mexico on June 11 with a grand opening ceremony featuring global pop star Shakira performing the tournament anthem Dai Dai. Nigerian singer Burna Boy also joined her on stage at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium.

The month-long football tournament will conclude with the final on July 19. ANI