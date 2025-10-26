Nora Fatehi on Morocco, Bollywood, and making music for the world

Her Hindi song Dilbar Ki Ankhon Ka, from the horror-comedy Thamma, is ruling the charts with 23 million views in 24 hours (it surpassed 1 million views in just 10 minutes), outperforming Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia video debut. Now, Nora Fatehi will debut her next international single, What Do I Know (Just A Girl)” with Jamaican-American artist Shenseea under Warner Music, at Untold Dubai on November 7.

Nora, born in Toronto, is of Moroccan origin and works in the Indian film industry. She's a renowned figure in the Arab region and Bollywood, and her immense popularity is spread across the world, owing to the South Aian diaspora. So, how have each of these regions influenced her art?

“The love and acceptance I have received from the South Asian community has been enormous. They have embraced me as their own and have been really appreciative of my arts, artistry, music and dance, even if I didn’t hail from their region,” she says in a chat with City Times.

As for her roots in Morocco? “That is a country that really stands for its stars," she says. "I get immense support and love from my fans in Morocco and, for that matter, from the UAE and the Arab world.”

The much-loved global icon, hosted by DFRE and the Deira City Centre, flagged off the popular mall's 30th year celebration along with the Festival of Lights 2025, following Diwali in Dubai. Crowds thronged to see Nora and cheered her on as she danced with kids to one of her popular songs, Mama Tatema.

“I have spent a decade in India and I speak Hindi,” says Nora, who is now playing the lead in a Tamil film Kanchana 4. “Tamil though, is a very tough language and I am trying really hard to get my lines right,” she says.

The actor has completely integrated into the ethos of Indian cinema, be it Tamil, Telugu, or Hindi films. She has also succeeded in awarding its dance a high degree of respect and adulation. “I am not a trained dancer, actor, singer or performer but I approached all these roles with the correct intentions. My goal always is to do excellent work and to raise the bar each time,” she says. “I respect the chances I have got in my career, be it a music video, a song, or even an independent song, I take it seriously and pour myself into it.”

Nora, who comes from a small town in Toronto, says she is thankful when she gets such big opportunities. "As a response, I always want to up the level of work, to give another perspective and break the mould. I have great self belief in what I do,” she added.

Nora Fatehi’s memorable songs with the proverbial hook step add to the ethos of performances in Hindi cinema. Are her songs separately choreographed because she can pull off intricate moves?

“Yes, they are and I am very lucky that I have received that stature. Everyone I work with trusts my execution," she said. "They collaborate with me and show me what they have in mind and how we move ahead from there. We jam together to get the best work. In the past, there have been artists who shoot for a song or a dance, do what they can and leave. And then there have been choreographers who don’t give artists their space and dictate what they have to do. For me, luckily, it has worked out very well.”

She ensures that whenever she travels, she spreads her knowledge of the Hindi film industry. “I accomplish the global narrative. I represent South Asia and India and take it as a responsibility to speak about what I have learnt,” she said.

Somehow, the genre of horror comedies has worked for Nora. “My song Kamariya from Stree, then Dilbar from Thamma (where she appears in a cameo as a vampire) have done really well, and now Kanchana 4 is a horror comedy as well,” she laughs.

Next, Nora will share the stage with international musicians like J Balvin, Martin Garrix, Rema, and Alan Walker at Untold Dubai on November 7,. There, she is set to reveal her next international single, What Do I Know (Just A Girl), with Jamaican-American artist Shenseea under Warner Music.

Musical success is not new to Nora. Her hit single Snake with Jason Derulo topped the BBC Asian Music Charts, crossed 130 million views, and entered the Spotify UK Charts and her chart-topping hit Oh Mama! Tetema!, with Rayvanny became a global summer anthem, entering the global Spotify charts.

Given her success, has fame changed Nora? “No, I am the same," she says, succinctly. "I have matured as a personality. Just gotten more self-aware.”