Nora Fatehi returns to Toronto for FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony

Canadian-Moroccan singer and actress Nora Fatehi is heading back to her hometown for one of the biggest stages in football.

The star revealed in a video shared on Instagram on Saturday, May 9, that she will perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto on June 12.

“This is the second time I’m going to be performing at the World Cup,” Fatehi said, referencing her appearance at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where she performed Light the Sky with Balqees, Rahma Riad, Manal & RedOne

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“This time, I’m going to be singing another FIFA anthem, which we will be releasing very soon,” she added.

The announcement also appeared on FIFA World Cup’s official Instagram page, which unveiled the lineup for Canada’s opening ceremony celebrations. Alongside Fatehi, the lineup includes Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé and Vegedream.

“The Opening Ceremony in Toronto will be a powerful reflection of Canada’s identity and the energy surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026,” FIFA wrote in the post.

Fatehi also reflected on her journey, sharing that she left Toronto 12 years ago to pursue a career in India.

“I used to always tell myself that I’m not going back to Toronto and perform there unless it’s something massive and huge,” she said. “And it’s finally happening.”

Fatehi said she plans to take fans along the journey leading up to the performance.

Born and raised in Toronto to Moroccan parents, Fatehi moved to India in her early twenties and went on to become one of the most recognised performers in Indian entertainment. She is known for hit dance tracks including Dilbar, O Saki Saki and Garmi, and has appeared in several Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films. Over the years, she has also built a large international fanbase through music videos, reality TV appearances and global stage performances.