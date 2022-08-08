Noot noot no more: Voice actor of beloved children's cartoon Pingu passes away

Carlo Bonomi also made announcements used in central Milan stations until 2008

Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022

Carlo Bonomi, the original voice actor of cartoon penguin Pingu, passed away on August 6 at the age of 85.

The Milan actor is most known for this role, and the iconic catchphrase 'Noot noot'. He voiced the cartoon, which gained a global following, during its first four series.

UAE fans will remember watching the beloved penguin, who got into all sorts of trouble but always landed on his feet, on Channel 33.

Bonomi's voice was a staple around his city as well. He lent his voice to announcements in the Central Station and Florence Santa Maria Novella Station in Milan. These recordings were used until 2008, according to media reports.

People all around the world have taken to Twitter to pay their respects to Bonomi and Pingu.

"Pingu was one of the best childhood shows, not only for me, but around the world", said one user. "Rest in peace, Carlo. Your noot noot shall not be forgotten."

American cartoonist Travis Bickerstaff paid tribute to Bonomi in a tweet, saying the "noot noot" would live on.

The cause of Bonomi's death has not yet been revealed.

