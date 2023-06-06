‘No one knew who I was, but you guys...’: The Rock remembers his early years in Dubai in a message to RJ Kris Fade

The radio personality shared the video on his Instagram in which The Rock hints at a Dubai visit

by Husain Rizvi Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 9:44 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 10:00 AM

Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has given a huge shout-out to Dubai-based celebrity presenter Kris Fade. The radio personality shared a video on Instagram in which the pro-wrestler-turned-actor shares how Kris has been a massive help to him, and how Dubai embraced him when early on in his career.

Sharing the video, Kris, wrote: "My brother @therock Appreciate the love. You exude all the qualities that a good human should have, the way you spread love and positivity is what I strive for."

"Thank you for being real and someone not only I can look up to, but the world. You push me daily to be a better human and to keep building @fadefit. Now HABIBI, COME TO DUBAI!!!!!! We’re waiting for you," he added.

In the video, The Rock introduces himself as the most electrifying man in all of entertainment. He then proceeds to say, "What's up, Dubai?" in his signature style, which is similar to the iconic catchphrase during his wrestling days.

"Dubai, I want to say, number one: Surprise, surprise," The Rock continued. "I also want to shout out my good buddy, Kris. Kris, my guy, my man, I want to thank you for being so supportive of the 'Project Rock' brand with your boots on the ground there. Thank you for being a local hero to so many people and just being the man."

"Finally, Dubai, I want to say thank you Dubai for the love over the years. I started my career as a pro wrestler and Dubai was my first tour. I was wrestling for not even a month as a rookie professional wrestler and when I went to Dubai, I was blown away by the city and the love. But here's the thing, no one knew who I was; I was like a punk kid, a rookie wrestler, but you guys in Dubai embraced me. And the love you showed me then, I will never forget it for the rest of my life, the rest of my career. That is why I'm going to come back to Dubai. I want to do something big, epic and historic when finally The Rock comes back to Dubai. But until then, I love you guys," he added.

On the workfront, The Rock recently announced that he is returning for a new Fast & Furious movie as the popular character Hobbs. It is, however, not a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw or the recently released Fast X.

ALSO READ: