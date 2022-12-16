No matter what, will stay positive: Shah Rukh Khan amid 'Pathaan' controversy

The actor made a speech at the inaugural ceremony of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday made a speech at the inaugural ceremony of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival. He emphasized that though negativity has increased social media consumption, individuals like him won't be affected and continue to remain positive.

"Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption. Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive and destructive," Shah Rukh Khan said at the event.

"No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive," the actor added.

His comments come after his upcoming film Pathaan got embroiled in controversy ahead of its release in January. A song from the film, Besharam Rang, which dropped online on December 12, became the talk of the town. Many found the song objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes. A slew of activists in Indore even staged a protest against Pathaan and the Besharam Rang song.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also inaugurated the 28th International Kolkata Film Festival, on Thursday evening.

Apart from them, actors Rani Mukerjee, Mahesh Babu, CM Mamta Banerjee and cricketer Sourav Ganguly also attended the grand inaugural function.

The Swades actor donned a black three-piece suit, while Rani was seen twinning with her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-actor and opted for a beautiful black saree.

Amitabh, on the other hand, attended the event in a blue suit.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

He will be also seen in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan and director Rajkumar Hirani's next film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.