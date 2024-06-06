Nina Dobrev shares health update following e-bike accident

The 80-year-old Rolling Stones frontman has no plans to retire
Actor Nina Dobrev was recently hospitalised after a bicycle accident, but she is doing better.
Taking to Instagram, the Vampire Diaries star shared a health update, saying she underwent a successful surgery.
"Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes," she wrote in her post. "I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know."
Dobrev also recalled her thoughts heading into the operation on her Instagram Story.
"Anyone else get scared before surgery? I'm such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind."
While Dobrev hasn't revealed many details surrounding the accident, she first posted about her accident on May 20. At the time, she posted a photo of her on the bike and then of her lying in a hospital bed with a neck brace and splint on her leg. "How it started vs how it's going," she captioned the post.
Many celebs and fans chimed in the comment section and wished her a speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Dobrev will be seen in Chris Nelson's Reunion, a comedy-thriller centred around former high school classmates unravelling a murder. Reunion is scheduled for a digital release on June 28, 2024.
