Nimisha Sajayan reveals difficult 14kg weight transformation for new film role

Nimisha Sajayan has opened up about the physical and emotional challenges she faced after gaining nearly 14kg for her latest film, Babita Singh Reporting.

The Malayalam actress shared her transformation on Instagram, revealing that her weight increased from 58kg to 72kg for the role before she began the process of losing it again.

“Gained almost 14 kgs for this character” Nimisha wrote, before admitting that losing the weight proved to be a much tougher experience.

She said the first 10 days were particularly difficult, bringing problems with sleep, mood swings, exhaustion and frustration.

“There were days I would literally sit in front of my trainer and cry, saying, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” she wrote.

Nimisha credited her trainer Ali Shifas with helping her continue through the difficult days, describing him as her “rock” throughout the process.

“You pushed me when I needed that extra push, encouraged me when I wanted to give up and patiently reminded me to trust the process,” she wrote.

Looking back, the actress said the transformation became about more than simply losing the weight she had gained for the role.

“It was about patience, trusting the process, and most importantly, having the right person beside you,” she said.

Babita Singh Reporting required Nimisha to undergo the significant physical transformation for her character, with the actress documenting both sides of the process for her followers.

She ended her message by thanking her trainer for supporting her even on days when she had stopped believing in herself.