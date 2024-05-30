Nicole Kidman shines in the trailer of A Family Affair

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 12:47 PM Last updated: Thu 30 May 2024, 12:48 PM

The makers have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film A Family Affair, showcasing a compelling narrative of unexpected romance and ensuing turmoil. Set to premiere on June 28, the trailer introduces viewers to a star-studded cast led by Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman and Joey King.

The trailer unveils Efron as Chris Cole, a charismatic movie star whose life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself entangled in a romance with Brooke, portrayed by Kidman.

However, the twist lies in Brooke's identity, she is the widowed mother of Zara, Chris's former assistant, played by Joey King, who harbours resentment towards him.

As the trailer unfolds, viewers witness the complexities of their relationships, with Zara expressing her disdain for Chris and her apprehensions about his intentions towards her mother.

King's portrayal of Zara's protective instincts adds layers of tension, as she ominously warns, "He's going to hurt her, and I will have to kill him."

Directed by Richard Lagravenese and written by Carrie Solomon, A Family Affair promises an engaging narrative filled with emotional depth and gripping performances.