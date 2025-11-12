Nicole Kidman joins cast of 'The Young People'

Actor and film producer Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of The Young People, the latest feature film from Osgood Perkins, according to Variety.

She is part of the cast that includes Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Nico Parker (How to Train Your Dragon) alongside an ensemble including Brendan Hines (The Tick), Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife), Heather Graham (Drugstore Cowboy), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass) and Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black).

Producers include Perkins for the production company, Phobos, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Range. Plot details are currently under wraps.

The Young People marks the first project out of a first-look deal Neon signed earlier this year with Perkins and Phobos. It's their latest collaboration, following the success of Longlegs, which was 2024's highest-grossing independent film, with $75 million (Dh275.44 million approximately) domestically, according to the outlet.

Kidman, who has Scarpetta for Prime Video and Margo's Got Money Trouble for Apple TV+, is no stranger to the genre world, but is perhaps best known in horror circles for the 2001 smash hit The Others.

The film, in which she played a mother battling supernatural forces in an old English manor along with her two children, is widely regarded as one of the best horror titles of all time, amassing more than $210 million globally at the box office and earning Kidman both BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations.