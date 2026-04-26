Nicole Kidman hospitalised after filming pro-wrestling scene

Actor Nicole Kidman was taken to the hospital after filming a physically demanding pro-wrestling scene for the Apple TV+ series 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' while suffering from the flu, her co-star Nick Offerman revealed, according to Page Six.

Offerman shared that the Oscar-winning actor pushed through illness to complete the shoot for the April 22 episode. "We're there in the morning, we're getting warmed up, some of us are going to be performing some actual wrestling, and so we have our doubles, we have people we're working with," he told People.

He added that the team was initially unsure if Kidman would be able to shoot. "And the word comes in that Nicole has the flu, and we might not get Nicole today. And we're like, 'Oh no, that's such a bummer, because we only have the one day that we've built this whole circus for,'" according to Page Six.

However, the actor surprised everyone by arriving on set later that morning. "It's about 8 in the morning that we get this news. Come to be about 11m, the word comes in: Nicole's coming," Offerman said.

Despite her condition, Kidman went ahead with the shoot. "She was so sick. She was so pale, shaken. She just had the flu really so bad," Offerman said, adding that she "showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style, did everything we needed to so that we did not lose one scrap of what we needed for her character," according to Page Six.

Following the shoot, Kidman required medical attention. "Afterwards, she was literally taken to the hospital for an IV," he revealed.

Praising her dedication, Offerman said, "And I just said to her, I already admired you so much, but this is how you get to be Nicole Kidman, is you show up so that your show doesn't lose a minute of your value. It was so generous. It was astonishing."

Kidman, who plays wrestler Lace opposite Offerman's character Jinx in the show, earlier spoke about her concerns during filming. "I was so scared about getting injured. When I got in the ring, I just went, 'OK, let's go,'" she said, adding, "'Cause whenever I do something, I go, 'OK, I've gotta be really careful,' and then I just forget about any sort of protection in my body, and I go crazy," according to Page Six.

Reflecting on her work ethic, the actor had earlier told The New York Times, "I came from an industry that's small and was fighting to survive -- the Australian film industry. My whole attitude was to get out there and work. There's no chance of being selective because you've got to make money. I didn't come from an affluent family. It was always about being a working actor."

The series also stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Greg Kinnear, and Marcia Gay Harden. It has been created by David E. Kelley and is based on Rufi Thorpe's novel of the same name, according to Page Six.