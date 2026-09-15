Nicole Kidman returns to Emmys red carpet in Chanel white floral dress after seven years

Actress Nicole Kidman stunned in a white dress as she arrived on the red carpet at the ongoing 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

After a seven-year hiatus, the actress has made her return to the Emmys, arriving in style.

According to People magazine, Kidman, a Chanel ambassador, wore a white wool crepe bustier dress embellished with 46 flowers made from layered silk crepe, silk organza and raffia, all in subtle shades of white. She also wore shoes and jewellery by the fashion house.

Kidman last attended the Emmys in 2019. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Big Little Lies in 2017.

The actress was last seen in Practical Magic 2, directed by Susanne Bier from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman, Georgia Pritchett and Kelly Marcel. The film, which also stars Sandra Bullock, is based on Alice Hoffman’s 2021 novel The Book of Magic.

Meanwhile, the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt is aiming to make Emmy history, while the best comedy race between freshman horror-comedy Widow’s Bay and veteran favourite Hacks is being closely watched, according to The New York Times.

The ceremony honours television programmes that aired between June 2025 and May 2026, with awards being presented across 19 categories covering dramas, comedies, reality programmes and late-night shows.

The best comedy category is expected to be one of the night’s closest contests, with Widow’s Bay going up against Emmy favourite Hacks. In the limited series race, HBO Max’s DTF St Louis is considered a slight favourite over the second season of Netflix’s anthology series Beef.