Nicolas Cage to star in comedy drama 'Dream Scenario'

The series is based on author Blake Crouch's novel of the same name
Hollywood veteran Nicolas Cage has been roped in to play the lead role in comedy drama Dream Scenario.
According to entertainment website Deadline, Kristoffer Borgli is directing the movie from his own script.
Entertainment company A24 is set to finance and produce the project. Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen will also produce via their Square Peg banner.
Plot details are currently under wraps.
Cage was recently was seen playing himself in the Lionsgate film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. His next release is Universal action comedy Renfield, in which he plays Dracula opposite Nicholas Hoult as the titular character.
The series is based on author Blake Crouch's novel of the same name
Try out some of the new offerings in the country
The film will be directed by Grammy Award-winning record producer Flying Lotus
He made a controversial tweet in 2020
The 423 square meter screen will seat a total of 382 people
The fully plant-based menu also features burgers, salads, fries, ice teas and a limeade
The actor is part of the upcoming 'Koffee With Karan' episode
The actor was part of a nude photoshoot for a magazine in July