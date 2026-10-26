Nicki Minaj backs Donald Trump at US mid-term election campaign rally

I will continue to support you forever, the American rapper said

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 26 Oct 2026, 12:00 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

American rapper Nicki Minaj joined US President Donald Trump onstage at a campaign rally in Michigan on Sunday, delivering remarks in support of the administration ahead of the midterm elections. 

Addressing the crowd, Minaj spoke about the country's direction and her reasons for supporting the president.

Recommended For You

Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

US could strike Iran this weekend, envoy says: Reuters

US could strike Iran this weekend, envoy says: Reuters

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

Ras Al Khaimah closes all beaches 'until further notice'

Ras Al Khaimah closes all beaches 'until further notice'

Talk of war is raised again, but Tehran policies remain the same: Iran FM

Talk of war is raised again, but Tehran policies remain the same: Iran FM

 

“He represents resilience. You know, so many people, um, were maybe giving up a little bit, a little bit hopeless. And since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country and um he's given us a future to look forward to, a brighter future for us and our children. So, let's make some noise for this great man. I love him so much,” Minaj was quoted as saying by Fox News.

"We need this place to lead in the movement, right? And we're not going to give up because we want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of... So, President Trump, it is an honour to stand with you every single time, and I will continue to support you forever.” 

During the event, President Trump acknowledged the rapper's presence from the podium, offering comments on her appearance. 

He subsequently asked her to stand up for the crowd and remarked, “She never looked more beautiful. She gets it. She's smart.” 

Prior to the rally, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video on social media featuring himself and Minaj aboard Air Force One. In the clip, Cheung captioned the post, “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!"

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Netanyahu warns Iran may try to disrupt election, says 'don't test us'

2

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

3

Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

4

Dubai to close some E611 lanes, Al Maktoum airport tunnel amid autonomous taxi testing

5

UAE oil spill: Beaches closed, smell explained, and what happens next