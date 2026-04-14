Nick Jonas to star in rom-com directed by Ari Sandel

The film follows a carefree bachelor forced to rethink his life after suddenly becoming a father

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 14 Apr 2026, 9:43 AM
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Singer-actor Nick Jonas is set to star in an untitled rom-com from director Ari Sandel, reported Deadline.

Written by Tamara Chestna, known for Something from Tiffany’s and Moxie, the film follows a bachelor whose carefree life is thrown off course when he unexpectedly inherits his cousin’s infant. As he begins to settle into fatherhood, his world is disrupted once again when the child’s godmother arrives during the holidays, seeking custody. What follows is an unexpected love story neither of them saw coming.

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Steve Barnett will produce for Monarch Media, alongside Mark Ross for Lincoln Road Films, Spencer Berman, and Jonas

Jonas has had a busy few months, premiering his musical dramedy Power Ballad to critical acclaim at SXSW and more recently signing on to star alongside Kathryn Newton in White Elephant.

Later this year, he'll also be seen starring alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart in the latest Jumanji film from Columbia Pictures.

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