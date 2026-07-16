Nick Jonas reveals the first DM he sent Priyanka Chopra before they dated

Singer-actor Nick Jonas and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas revisited the first direct messages they exchanged before they started dating, sharing the amusing story on a recent episode of the Hey Jonas podcast, according to E! News.

The couple, who married in December 2018, looked back at their early Twitter conversation as Nick's brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, read the messages aloud. Holding hands, Nick and Priyanka laughed through the awkward memories.

Setting the scene, Kevin recalled asking Nick whether he had watched Quantico, the ABC thriller series that starred Priyanka from 2015 to 2018. Although Nick admitted he had never seen the show, he said he decided to reach out after spotting her on a billboard promoting the series.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Reading Nick's first message, Joe quoted: "Hello. I've heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?"

Kevin then read Priyanka's reply: "Hey... Graham's told me so much about you. Let's text. More private. My team can access this," according to E! News.

The exchange referred to their mutual friend, Graham Rogers, who had encouraged the pair to connect.

Reflecting on the message, which Nick said was sent "about a year and a half" before they officially began dating in May 2018, the singer said, "It's a sensible message."

Nick also revealed that after they moved the conversation to text messages, he asked Priyanka to verify her identity by sending him a photo with a timestamp.

"I was like, this guy is so sus of me already," Priyanka joked, adding, "But I appreciated it too."

The couple, who share four-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, have often spoken about the early days of their relationship.

During an earlier episode of the Hey Jonas podcast in June, Kevin Jonas also shared a humorous story about the couple's first date.

"It was pretty great. I wingmanned hard. I wingmanned so hard I threw up in the bathroom and rallied," Kevin recalled, describing his efforts to help the pair during their first outing together, according to E! News.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas married in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance. They later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.