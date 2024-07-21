Nick Jonas celebrates 6th anniversary of proposal to Priyanka Chopra

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 10:34 AM

Singer and actor Nick Jonas melted hearts on social media as he shared a nostalgic moment from his proposal to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas six years ago.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, continues to captivate fans with their love story.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Nick posted a photograph capturing a candid moment from the day he proposed to Priyanka.

The image shows Priyanka playfully hiding her face while proudly displaying the engagement ring, with Nick taking the selfie. Alongside the photo, Nick expressed his adoration for Priyanka, saying, "I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra."

Priyanka reciprocated the sentiment by resharing the post on her Instagram story, adding, "Can't believe it's been six years to this day."

The couple's fans flooded social media with messages of love and congratulations.

Since their wedding in 2018, Nick and Priyanka have continued to make headlines.

They welcomed their baby girl, Malti Marie, through surrogacy in January 2022.