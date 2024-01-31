Nia Long to play Michael Jackson's mom in his biopic

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 1:57 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 1:59 PM

Actor Nia Long has been roped in to essay a crucial role in late pop singer Michael Jackson's biopic.

As per Variety, Nia will essay the role of Michael Jackson's mother Katherine Jackson in director Antoine Fuqua's upcoming biographical drama.

On having Nia on board, Fuqua in a statement, said, "Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career. I've been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I'm excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times."

Expressing excitement about the project, Nia said, "Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family. As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure."

Nia was recently seen in Netflix's comedy 'You People' and is best known for movies such as Boyz n the Hood, Love Jones, Soul Food, The Best Man and Big Momma's House.

Michael is expected to chronicle the singer's complicated legacy. It is currently in production and is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.