Amy Pascal says next James Bond actor could be revealed this year

The search for the next James Bond is entering its final stages, with producers hinting that fans may finally learn who will succeed Daniel Craig as 007 before the end of the year.

After years of speculation, Bond producer Amy Pascal suggested an official casting announcement could come in the coming months, while stressing the team is taking its time to find the right actor to lead the franchise.

Speaking to Deadline about the progress of Bond 26, Amy said the production is being "really, really methodical" as it searches for its next leading man.

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When Deadline asked whether fans could expect news before the end of 2026, she replied: "I would say the end of the year is a good bet."

Amy added: "Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow. And it's got to be something really different that is stirring and exciting and different."

Deadline reported that director Denis Villeneuve and the film's producers have begun notifying actors advancing to the next round of auditions, with screen tests expected to take place this month.

The publication added that casting director Nina Gold has also been meeting with actors as the search enters a decisive phase.

The upcoming film will mark the first James Bond movie since No Time to Die (2021), which ended Daniel Craig's 15 year run as the British spy.

Craig leaves behind a loyal fanbase, with many viewers crediting him for redefining James Bond during his five film run and saying the next Bond actor will have big shoes to fill.

The next Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing.

Amazon MGM Studios has previously confirmed that the search for the next Bond is officially underway, but has said it will not comment on specific casting choices until the time is right.

If Amy's latest comments prove accurate, Bond fans may not have to wait much longer before discovering who will be handed the licence to kill next.