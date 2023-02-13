Who wore what at the Kiara, Sidharth Malhotra wedding reception
Bollywood couple's Mumbai event draws a glamorous crowd
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani went all out for Manish Malhotra. While Kiara's monochrome gown paired with an eye-popping emerald and diamond neckpiece from the designer, has drawn comments about not being bridal enough, there is no denying the couple looked haute in their themed outfits
Kareena Kapoor shone in an ombre pink Manish Malhotra sari
Ranveer Singh made a quick entrance in a festive Sabyasachi jackeot paired with tight black pants looking every inch his dapper self.
Alia Bhatt went for understated elegance in a pastel net sari and paired it with muted make up in one of her rare post pregnancy appearances
Vicky Kaushal came sans wife Katrina Kaif, again looking dapper in a well-fitted blue suit
Gauri Khan shone in an elegant blush orange slinky gown
Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol made for the perfectly matched couple; him in a sharp suit and her in a transparent sari that shone and sparkled in the light
Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap matched up in black and grey
Shilpa Shetty showed off her svelte figure as usual in a draped sari that has become her go-to for Bollywood events
Vivek Oberoi with his fashion forward wife Priyanka Alva who looked gorgeous in an unusual drape sari
Kriti Sanon also opted for a nude Manish Malhotra sari that makes us think the dress code for the night was set by the designer himself.
Siddharth Roy Kapur with actress wife Vidya Balan who picked an unusual black print lehenga with a high and low top
Ishaan Khattar lets his stance do all the talking
Abhishek Bachchan plays it safe in a well-cut black suit