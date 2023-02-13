Who wore what at the Kiara, Sidharth Malhotra wedding reception

Bollywood couple's Mumbai event draws a glamorous crowd

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani went all out for Manish Malhotra. While Kiara's monochrome gown paired with an eye-popping emerald and diamond neckpiece from the designer, has drawn comments about not being bridal enough, there is no denying the couple looked haute in their themed outfits

Kareena Kapoor shone in an ombre pink Manish Malhotra sari

Ranveer Singh made a quick entrance in a festive Sabyasachi jackeot paired with tight black pants looking every inch his dapper self.

Alia Bhatt went for understated elegance in a pastel net sari and paired it with muted make up in one of her rare post pregnancy appearances

Vicky Kaushal came sans wife Katrina Kaif, again looking dapper in a well-fitted blue suit

Gauri Khan shone in an elegant blush orange slinky gown

Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol made for the perfectly matched couple; him in a sharp suit and her in a transparent sari that shone and sparkled in the light

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap matched up in black and grey

Shilpa Shetty showed off her svelte figure as usual in a draped sari that has become her go-to for Bollywood events

Vivek Oberoi with his fashion forward wife Priyanka Alva who looked gorgeous in an unusual drape sari

Kriti Sanon also opted for a nude Manish Malhotra sari that makes us think the dress code for the night was set by the designer himself.

Siddharth Roy Kapur with actress wife Vidya Balan who picked an unusual black print lehenga with a high and low top

Ishaan Khattar lets his stance do all the talking