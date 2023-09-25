UK police open sexual offences investigation after allegations about Russell Brand

Soon after the news broke, several celebs and politicians took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the filmmaker
British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand.
London's Metropolitan Police force said on Monday that it had “received a number of allegations of sexual offences” after a television documentary and newspaper investigations. It said there have been no arrests.
Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers. The accusers, who have not been named, include one who said she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with him when she was 16. Another woman says Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.
The police force did not name Brand in its statement, but referred to the recent articles and documentary. It said detectives were investigating allegations of “non-recent” sexual offences, both in London and elsewhere.
“We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us," said Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Met's Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the investigation.
ALSO READ:
A former star of British television who appeared in several Hollywood films, Brand has largely disappeared from mainstream media but has built up a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories.
Last week YouTube said it would stop Brand from making money from the streaming site, where he has 6.6 million subscribers, due to the “serious allegations" against him.
Soon after the news broke, several celebs and politicians took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the filmmaker
Screenwriter David S Goyer revealed how the Hollywood star was in the running to play the Caped Crusader
The duo danced to Jawan movie's song
The popular Netflix show returns for its fourth and final season
A total of 287 people have died in rain related incidents since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till September 22
There is uncertainty over whether Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will be able to attend the wedding
The Waka Waka singer said that she was now in the survival stage of her parenting journey
Streaming services are in a heated tug-of-war over viewers and users are growing more adept at jumping in and out of those services, often depending on price