Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87

Indian actor describes ‘surreal’ photoshoot in UAE desert, prepares to-do list for Dubai trip
Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre flew to UAE for a photoshoot and was left awestruck by the golden hour
Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker, has died at 87.
Jackson's agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness. He said she had recently completed filming “‘The Great Escaper,” in which co-starred with Michael Caine.
Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for “Women in Love” in 1970 and “A Touch of Class" in 1973.
She then went into politics, winning election to Parliament in 1992. She spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker, serving as a minister for transport in Prime Minister Tony Blair’s first government in 1997.
She came to be at odds with Blair over the 2003 invasion of Iraq. She said Blair's decision to enter the U.S.-led war without United Nations' authorization left her “deeply, deeply ashamed.”
“The victims will be as they always are, women, children, the elderly,” she told The Associated Press before the invasion.
Jackson returned to acting after leaving Parliament in 2015 and had some of her most acclaimed roles, including the title character in Shakespeare's “King Lear.”
ALSO READ:
Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre flew to UAE for a photoshoot and was left awestruck by the golden hour
The wedding was attended by the couple's friends and family at a gurudwara in Mumbai, India
The actress says her partner must “match me on the mental and intellectual level"
As fans pay tributes to Park Soo Ryun, who has died at 29, we remember K-drama and K-pop personalities who have left us too soon
The Indian film personality says he has already cut down on his workload and wants to spend some time with family
The K-drama star was rushed to a hospital, but attempts to revive her were futile and she was declared brain dead
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's tongue-in-cheek Twitter reply to a fan who asked him if he had food led to an interesting sequence of events
Actor Dileep as well as fans offered condolences on social media after the death of Khan, who was popular for playing villain roles