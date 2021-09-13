>
Salman Khan enjoys sunrise in Cappadocia

CT Report
September 13, 2021

The Bollywood star has been shooting in Turkey for his new film, 'Tiger 3'.

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is currently in Turkey with Katrina Kaif shooting the next instalment of the Tiger franchise, posted a gorgeous picture of the sunrise on Monday morning. He captioned it, “Sunrise … #cappadocia #turkey.”

The actor no doubt had a great time in Cappadocia (where the Tiger team reportedly shot a song); in a video that went viral on Monday, he is seen dancing to Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from his 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Salman’s co-star Katrina also shared pictures from Cappadocia on Monday, bidding goodbye to the place. She tagged Kayakapi Premium Caves, an award-winning hotel in the city.

A few days ago she treated fans to gorgeous pictures of herself in a flowery purple dress, evidently enjoying her time in Turkey.

Salman and Katrina have starred together in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai (part of the Tiger franchise), among other films.




 
 
 
