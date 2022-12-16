Post-chemo, Jane Fonda says cancer is receding

The actress revealed in September she was diagnosed with the disease

By ANI Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 2:26 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 2:27 PM

The 'Barbarella' actor has good news to share with fans.

Jane Fonda recently admitted that her cancer is in remission after her chemotherapy sessions and that she can soon discontinue them.

According to US-based entertainment portal E! Online, the Grace and Frankie actor called it 'The Best Birthday Present Ever', since she is right in time for her birthday, which falls on December 21.

"I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," the actor wrote on her website.

"I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news. I'm especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything," she added.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared back in September, Jane Fonda revealed she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Fonda said she has begun chemotherapy and will continue treatments for six months. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," the "Nine to Five" star wrote.

The disease is already teaching her lessons, according to Fonda. "Cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," she wrote. "One thing it's shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one's community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age -- almost 85 -- definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities".

According to Fonda, when carrying her first child in 1968, she was inspired by environmental advocacy. She initially avoided participating in social justice movements altogether. She began taking part in protests by 1970.