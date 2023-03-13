Look: UAE royal attends Jordan Princess wedding; Queen Rania shares precious moments from ceremony

King Abdullah II and his wife stood outside Beit Al Urdun Palace, welcoming esteemed guests and dignitaries

Mon 13 Mar 2023

All of Jordan is celebrating as King Abdullah and his wife Queen Rania's eldest daughter Princess Iman married a New York-based financier from a prominent Greek family in a private ceremony attended by some Gulf royals and family friends.

Around 150 esteemed guests and dignitaries witnessed the epic royal wedding on Sunday. At around 6pm local time (7pm UAE), King Abdullah and Queen Rania welcomed guests at Beit Al Urdun Palace, the official residence of their Majesties.

UAE royal Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and son of the President, also attended the celebrations. He was welcomed by the King and the Queen to the venue and was seated in the front row.

Princess Iman's younger sister Princess Salma and Prince Hashem were seated alongside Crown Prince's fiancée Rajwa Al Saif and Queen Rania in the front row. Among the guests were King Abdullah II's sisters, Princess Aisha bint Hussein, Princess Zein bint Hussein and their mother, Princess Muna Al Hussein — all dressed elegantly for the occasion.

The bride was walked down the aisle by her older brother, Prince Hussein. Her brother took to social media and wrote: "Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today… I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together."

The princess, 26, and the groom Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, 28, both read a verse from the Koran, exchanged wedding rings and signed the marriage document in front of the monarch.

For her special day, Iman wore a white wedding dress by Dior that featured lace-cuffed long sleeves that matched the gown's neckline. She accessorised her look with a Chaumet tiara that reportedly belonged to her grandmother, Princess Muna al-Hussein.

Queen Rania also blessed the newlyweds in an Instagram post and shared several heartwarming, emotional photos of the evening, "Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!"

Following the Katb al Kitab ceremony, guests celebrated the newlywed with a 6-tier centre piece, ivory-coloured wedding cake.

Jordanian TV highlighted that the intimate broadcast offered a rare opportunity for the public, and millions watching around the world, to get a glimpse inside the royal palace.

