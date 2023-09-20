Look: Shahid Afridi shares photos, loving note on daughter Ansha, cricketer Shaheen's wedding

The artist is seen writing ‘SRK’ numerous times on a tablet
Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, on Wednesday, shared a note for his daughter Ansha Afridi. Ansha married Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in an intimate nikah on February 3 this year.
The former all-rounder, who organised a grand ceremony after the conclusion of the Asia Cup to celebrate the wedding, has also shared some pictures from the gala event on X (formerly Twitter).
The veteran Pakistani cricketer also shared a few lines highlighting the special bond a father and daughter share. In the pics, we can see Shahid Afridi with the newlyweds.
Going by the invitation card, the couple have planned their Walima (reception) in Islamabad on September 21. Shaheen and Ansha have organised the dinner party at 9pm in Islamabad's Serena Hotel. Their mehendi ceremony was held at Shahid Afridi's house with only relatives and close friends in attendance.
A video from the mehendi ceremony also made its way on social media earlier this week. In the clip, Shahid Afridi is seen sitting at a table with Shaheen Afridi and other guests. They are seen relishing lip-smackingly delicious food. Later in the clip, Shahid Afridi and Shaheen are seen engrossed in a deep conversation.
At the time of announcing his daughter's wedding, Shahid Afridi wrote, "Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As a parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to Shaheen Afridi; congratulations to the two of them."
Following the ceremony, Shaheen Afridi will start preparing for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which will start on October 5. Pakistan will play their first match in the tournament against the Netherlands on October 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India.
