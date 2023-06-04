Look: Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad marries Utkarsha Pawar, shares wedding photos

By Web Desk Published: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 1:26 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 2:03 PM

India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar on Saturday. Gaikwad shared some pictures from the wedding on his Instagram. "From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!" Gaikwad wrote.

Much like Gaikwad, Utakarsha is also a cricketer from Maharashtra. She was recently spotted accompanying Ruturaj in CSK's title celebrations in Ahmedabad after the franchise had beaten Gujarat Titans to lift the IPL title for the record-equalling 5th time.

Many cricketers extended their wishes to the newly weds. Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Rashid Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Akshar Patel, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal greeted the couple on social media.

Ruturaj played a pivotal role in CSK's batting line-up, leading to the victorious IPL final. He was one of the stars of the campaign, stitching important partnerships with fellow opener Devon Conway. In 16 matches, Gaikwad scored 590 runs at an average of 42.14. He also scored four half-centuries in the tournament, with best score of 92.

In his IPL career since his debut for CSK in 2019, he has scored 1,797 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 135.52. He has scored one century and 14 fifties, with best score of 101*.

He has played 9 T20Is for India, in which he has scored 135 runs with one fifty. He has also represented India in one ODI, scoring 19 runs.

