Kartik Aaryan congratulates Femina Miss India 2023 winners

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday congratulated the winners of Femina Miss India 2023 -- Nandini Gupta, who was crowned as Femina Miss India World 2023, Shreya Poonja from Delhi, who finished as the first runner-up and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang as the second runner-up.
Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped a picture with the new beauty queens of the year from the event.
Sharing the happy picture, he wrote, "Honoured to be in the beautiful company of winners of Miss India 2023!! Congratulations @nandiniguptaa13.@shreya.poonja @strelaluwang and all the participants as well."
Kartik not only witnessed the pageant as it unfolded in a dazzling blaze of lights and glamour but also gave an astounding stage performance at the finale ceremony.
Apart from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, his Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday also performed at the event.
The newly crowned Femina Miss India 2023 hails from Kota. The 19-year-old beauty queen holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management.
The 59th edition of Femina Miss India was held in Manipur. The grand finale ceremony held on April 15 was a star-studded affair and celebrated the ethos of beauty in diversity.
The evening's proceedings were led by Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednaker, who kept the audience engaged with their wits and improvisations.
On the workfront, Kartik is currently busy shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.
Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next Captain India and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film. ANI
