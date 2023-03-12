Jordan's Princess Iman to get married tonight: How, where to watch the royal wedding

Queen Rania shared video of the heena celebration, where the bride-to-be wore a beautiful white ensemble

Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 6:12 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 8:55 PM

Jordan's Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and fiancé Jameel Alexander Thermiotis are to exchange wedding vows tonight (March 12) in a grand ceremony at the King's Palace (Jordan House) in the presence of 150 people. Iman is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, and this will be the first wedding in the household among the royal children.

Jordan TV, the national channel, has announced special programming on the occasion as the wedding ceremony will be broadcast live at 6pm local time (7pm UAE) from the King's Palace.

Viewers can also watch the ceremony live on Jordan TV's Facebook and Twitter page.

Watch here:

Last Sunday, the Royal Hashemite Court revealed the wedding date of Princess Iman with Thermiotis, who got engaged in July last year. The announcement followed the engagement of her brother, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Said bin Abdulaziz al-Saif.

Last week, the palace organised a henna party for the princess, which was attended by Jordanian royalty, family and friends. Queen Rania took to social media to share a video and several photographs from the ceremony.

Among the guests was Rajwa Al Saif, the fiancee of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, and King Abdullah II's sisters, Princess Aisha bint Hussein, Princess Zein bint Hussein and their mother Princess Muna Al Hussein — all dressed elegantly for the family occasion.

Queen Rania with Rajwa Al Saif

Henna-night is a Middle Eastern ceremony in which the bride-to-be's family gives her away to the groom's family. Families and friends gather for a small celebration a day or two before the wedding. Traditional folk songs are sung, and henna is applied on the bride's palm and the groom's finger.

The royal bride-to-be looked ethereal at her henna party as she wore a beautiful white ensemble by Jordanian-Palestinian designer Reema Dahbour and a borrowed belt from her mother's wedding dress.

Crafting a garment befitting a royal of such grace and elegance, Reema said, "We have poured our hearts and souls into creating a piece that not only embodies the regality of the occasion but also reflects the unique personality of the princess. It is truly an honour to contribute to this momentous occasion and to be part of such a joyous celebration of tradition and culture. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to seeing the stunning Princess Iman shine in our creation."

The ceremony was organised by a party planner from Jordan, Pink Moon Events. They took to Twitter and wrote: "Feeling incredibly grateful to have been entrusted with the planning and execution of Princess Iman's henna celebration - it was a true honour."

The planners included handcrafted Jordanian traditional artefacts to decorate the venue, table setting and tapestries for the event at Al Husseiniya Palace. "We are proud to have engaged a group of skilled Jordanians to contribute to this project," wrote Pink Moon Events.

