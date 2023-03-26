'Heaven on Earth': Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez talks about life in Saudi Arabia

The Netflix star has transitioned to her new life and is seen hobnobbing with the creme de la creme of the Gulf country

Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 7:42 PM

Spanish model and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's long-time girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, says she feels very safe living in Saudi Arabia. It has been 11 weeks since football club Al Nassr welcomed Cristiano, and the Portuguese player moved to Riyadh with his long-time partner Georgina and the entire brood.

Georgina has transitioned to her new life in the Kingdom quite smoothly, enjoying the sand dunes, Arabian hospitality and middle eastern culture. She often attends events and awards shows and has now collaborated with the Saudi perfume brand Laverne. Posting an ad campaign on her social media, Georgina answers candid questions about her new life in the Kingdom.

"Marhaba! I am Georgina," she introduces herself in the video. While answering what she likes most about Saudi culture, the Netflix star said, "I feel very safe in this country and appreciate its family values."

When asked about her experience of visiting the country's desert region, she said, "I felt very happy to be able to connect with this heaven on Earth. The power and magic that is in the Saudi desert are incredible."

As this would be her first Ramadan in the country, the 29-year-old model with over 47 million followers said she was excited about experiencing the holy month in Saudi Arabia. "It feels very special to me, to be able to experience Ramadan in its place of origin."

Georgina has five children with Cristiano Ronaldo and posted the video with a comment, "I was blessed to collaborate with the finest Saudi perfume brand in the Middle East and the world soon, Laverne."

The influencer will soon appear in Season Two of her Netflix series “I Am Georgina,” where fans get to see her day-to-day life behind the Instagram posts and red-carpet photos. The show explores her relationship with Ronaldo, role as a mother, and the more glamorous aspects of her life.

Georgina has been in a relationship with Ronaldo since 2016 when she met him at a Gucci retail store in Madrid, where she worked as a sales assistant.

