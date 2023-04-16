Clint Eastwood set to direct 'Juror No. 2' for Warner Bros.

Will One Direction reunite soon? Fans speculate if boy band will share screen on James Corden's show
The British musical group, consisting of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, officially called it quits in 2016
Clint Eastwood is getting back in the director's chair.
The Unforgiven and Gran Torino filmmaker is set to direct the legal drama Juror No. 2 for his longtime studio, Warner Bros., a person close to the production who requested anonymity because she wasn't authorized to comment publicly confirmed Friday.
The film will be Eastwood's first since 2021's neo-Western Cry Macho, which also marked his return to the screen as an actor. With production on Juror No. 2 to begin in June, Eastwood will be 93 when he steps on set.
Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette are in early talks to potentially star in the film, written by Jonathan Abrams, about a murder trial wherein a juror discovers he may have played a role in the victim's death.
In an interview in 2014 with The Associated Press, Eastwood, said the reason for his career longevity was that “I never let the old man in.”
“There are so many different stories to tell out there,” said Eastwood. “You can be 21 or 81. ... If you tell yourself, ‘I’m too old to do that’ — bulls---. You’re not too old to do anything.”
The British musical group, consisting of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, officially called it quits in 2016
The Oscar-winning star is under observation at US medical facility
The pop diva also stars in Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's Love Again
The actress played the role of Sita in the multi-award-winning movie
The Restaurant at Address Fountain Views is serving Ramadan favourites on a spectacular terrace with a poolside setup
Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Ronit Roy in lead roles
The makers are looking to release the film in August 2024
The series will be 'a faithful adaptation' of Rowling's mega-selling books with an entirely new cast