Bollywood: Akshay Kumar's 'BellBottom' gets OTT release

CT Report/Mumbai
Filed on September 12, 2021
The thriller recently released in cinemas will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 16 onwards.

Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive streaming premiere of espionage thriller BellBottom. Members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film starting September 16, 2021.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film features a thrilling line-up of stars including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Aniruddh Dave. BellBottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

The action-packed racy thriller is bound to give nail-biting thrills. Inspired from real-life hijacking events in the ‘80s, the story essays the unparalleled courage of the unsung hero known by his code name - BellBottom. Akshay Kumar is seen donning the hat of this undercover agent on a covert mission to free 210 hostages held by hijackers.

“I’m delighted that my film is reaching a global audience through Amazon Prime Video,” said Director Ranjit M Tewari. “It is a story of many unsung heroes that I felt deserved to be told to one and all. It is the perfect mix of an intriguing plot, actors who’ve given their all that will keep audiences hooked right till the very end.”

“After getting the theatres going, it is time to take this story to more people, and what better way to do that than releasing BellBottom on Amazon Prime Video. I am hoping this tale of an unsung hero reaches audiences far and wide,” shared lead actor Akshay Kumar.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani added, “With BellBottom, Ranjit M Tewari and the entire cast and crew have worked hard to elevate the entertainment quotient to make an out-and-out blockbuster. Recently I have seen the audience has developed more interest in watching action thrillers that keep them on the edge of their seats. I am very happy to have collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to release the film digitally."




 
 
 
