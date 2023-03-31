Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Maisie Williams exude style at Dior Mumbai Show

Directed by Gopi Puthran, the show is billed as a gritty crime thriller
The international luxury giant Christian Dior's India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show in Mumbai was not only graced by Bollywood celebs but International stars graced the event in style.
Shibani Dandekar walked the red carpet in the black mini dress that she paired with a silver jacket.
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput looked gorgeous in a black outfit teamed up with a pearl necklace.
The power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Dior Mumbai Show.
Ananya Panday looked cute in a hot pink dress and she opted for Oxford-style chunky shoes.
'Game of Thrones' actress Maisie Williams dressed in a red crinkled dress with puffer sleeves. She opted a pair of black strappy heels and a matching black bag.
'Bridgerton 2' fame Simone Ashley looked stunning in a white sleeveless gown at the fashion show. She kept her tied in a sleek ponytail.
Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant also attended the Dior fashion show and looked stunning in their outfits.
Set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India, the French fashion brand celebrates the richness of Indian textiles and the show itself marks the first official calendar display by a prominent European luxury brand in India.
Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's current artistic director of women's collections has collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to put together the luxury brand's ready-to-wear collection.
In fashion terminology, the Pre-fall fashion refers to small capsule collections released by designers just ahead of the fall fashion shows in February, and arriving in stores in early summer. Pre-fall fashion is usually unveiled in a less formal, smaller-scale runway show to the primary Fall and Spring Fashion Week shows.
Thai stars Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo), Frieda Pinto, Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan, Khushi Kapoor, Evergreen Rekha, Arjun Kapoor and many others attended the show. (ANI)
