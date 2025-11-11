  • search in Khaleej Times
New 'Superman' spinoff series, titled 'DC Crime', is in works

The spinoff comes from Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, who are the creators of Netflix's 'American Vandal' series; they'll write, executive produce and co-run the series

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 3:10 PM

A Superman spinoff series titled DC Crime is currently in development at DC Studios and HBO Max, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, the series is billed as being akin to a true-crime docuseries with Jimmy Olsen from Superman hosting (played by Skyler Gisondo in the summer blockbuster directed by James Gunn).

Season one reportedly will be centred around DC bad guy Gorilla Grodd, who often wrestles speedster The Flash.

Grodd had psychic powers and other skills after his encounter with an alien spaceship. The character was created in 1959 and has even starred in the former DC's Arrow-verse, reported Deadline.

DC Crime comes from Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault who are the creators of Netflix's American Vandal series, a crime satire series that ran from 2017-2018.

They'll write, executive produce and showrun the series. DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are Executive Producers, with Galen Vaisman overseeing production.

Meanwhile, the makers of James Gunn's Superman have submitted the movie in the drama category at the Golden Globes 2026, reported Variety.

This signals Warner Bros.' intention to position the iconic superhero as more than just escapist entertainment.

According to the outlet, the studio submitted Superman for best motion picture (drama), along with acting categories for David Corenswet in best actor (drama), Rachel Brosnahan for supporting actress and Nicholas Hoult for supporting actor.

Additional submissions include Gunn for directing and screenplay, plus original song for The Mighty Crabjoy's Theme, penned by Gunn, Eric Nally and Devin Williams.