New song from 'Stree 2', Khoobsurat', released

Actor has been immortalised in wax museums across the globe
The song Khoobsurat from the horror-comedy Stree 2 has dropped.
The track features Shraddha Kapoor, who stars alongside Rajkummar Rao in the film.
The song highlights the playful romantic tension between Rao and Varun Dhawan as they vie to impress Kapoor.
The track promises to be a standout moment in the film, blending the essence of romance and drama in a unique way that intertwines the worlds of Stree and Dhawan's 2022 supernatural comedy horror Bhediya.
The song, performed by Vishal Mishra, is brought to life by duo Sachin-Jigar, who also composed the song. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics.
Sachin-Jigar, reflecting on the creation of the song, said, "Khoobsurat is this beautiful ballad we composed keeping in mind the essence of the word and its meaning. It is always fun to create these fresh tunes that come directly from the heart, where you don't have to think much! We hope people love it, as much as we do! We even got Vishal Mishra to do the vocals and he's really given his heart to the song."
Vishal Mishra also shared his thoughts on the song, saying, "With this song, I wanted to remind everyone that beauty isn't just what you see in the mirror, it's the light that shines from within you. No matter what the world says, you are enough, just as you are. Hope each and every girl resonates with this track and believes in themselves."
Stree 2 is out in the UAE on August 15.
ALSO READ:
Actor has been immortalised in wax museums across the globe
The doppelganger can be seen yelling chants amid Bangladesh protests
Graves' disease is a disorder of the immune system that causes an overproduction of hormones in the thyroid
Halsey has been open about their struggles with endometriosis, lupus, T-cell disorder, and infertility
Veteran actor Nagarjuna announced the engagement on social media
The movie is expected to be a romance - with a twist
From heading into an immersive world to staying in a Lego-themed hotel, here are some things you can do to chill with the family this summer
The film will go on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru