E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

New song from 'Stree 2', Khoobsurat', released

The horror comedy is coming to UAE cinemas this month

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor (Photo by AFP)
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 11:51 AM

Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 11:52 AM

The song Khoobsurat from the horror-comedy Stree 2 has dropped.

The track features Shraddha Kapoor, who stars alongside Rajkummar Rao in the film.


The song highlights the playful romantic tension between Rao and Varun Dhawan as they vie to impress Kapoor.

The track promises to be a standout moment in the film, blending the essence of romance and drama in a unique way that intertwines the worlds of Stree and Dhawan's 2022 supernatural comedy horror Bhediya.


The song, performed by Vishal Mishra, is brought to life by duo Sachin-Jigar, who also composed the song. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics.

Sachin-Jigar, reflecting on the creation of the song, said, "Khoobsurat is this beautiful ballad we composed keeping in mind the essence of the word and its meaning. It is always fun to create these fresh tunes that come directly from the heart, where you don't have to think much! We hope people love it, as much as we do! We even got Vishal Mishra to do the vocals and he's really given his heart to the song."

Vishal Mishra also shared his thoughts on the song, saying, "With this song, I wanted to remind everyone that beauty isn't just what you see in the mirror, it's the light that shines from within you. No matter what the world says, you are enough, just as you are. Hope each and every girl resonates with this track and believes in themselves."

Stree 2 is out in the UAE on August 15.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment